Klickitat County pharmacist suspended on charges of sexual contact with a child

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington State Department of Health has immediately suspended the license of pharmacist Larry R. Chapman pending further legal action. As per state law, the Pharmacy Commission referred this case to the Secretary of the state Department of Health because the charges relate to sexual misconduct.

Charges say between approximately 2001 and 2005, Chapman had sexual contact with a girl who was less than age 12. Chapman is charged in Klickitat County Superior Court with first-degree child rape, a class A felony.

Chapman has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call that number to report their complaint.