How this winter weather has affected I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass

YAKIMA, WA - If you're planning on traveling on I-90, then travel slowly. That's what the Washington Department of Transportation is requesting after I-90 was closed twice today.

The first closure was issued early this morning between Ellensburg and North Bend. WSDOT says the closure was issued due to the high volume of amount of snow that has accumulated.

DOT says that over the last three days, 54 inches of snow have fallen, with 20 of those inches falling in just the past 24 hours, creating high avalanche danger west of Snoqualmie Pass.

I-90 reopened at around 2:00 this afternoon, only to be closed again minutes later due to spin outs and collisions. This time, the closure only affected those traveling eastbound.

Summer Derrey, DOT spokesperson, says that there is a high possibility we will see more closures this winter.

"You will see some more frequent avalanche control-related closures, and again, big reminder for drivers is to slow down, that's the best thing that they can do to help keep the pass open," said Derrey.

Derrey says that the time the pass is closed is determined by what caused it. For instance, she says something like a couple spin outs and collisions could take a few minutes, avalanche control could take anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours, and severe winter weather warnings could take up to eight hours.