CRIME STOPPERS: Erik Alberto Medina

CONNELL, WA - Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Erik Alberto Medina.

Medina's last known residence is in Connell, WA. Medina is 25 years old (DOB: 09/21/1991), Hispanic, 5'04", 126 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Medina has been charged with two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. If you have information, please call (800) 222-TIPS.