Man selling oranges on Fruitvale Blvd. struck by car; sustains serious injuries

YAKIMA, WA - On February 6th right before 5:00 p.m., a man selling oranges on Fruitvale Blvd. near 16th Avenue was struck by a car.

Police told reporter Veronica Padilla that the Ford Focus was traveling westbound when it struck the man. There was significant damage dealt to the hood of the vehicle. Oranges were found all over the ground, underneath the car, and even on the hood of the car.

Police told us that the man hit sustained very serious injuries to his lower body and was transported to a hospital. There is no word on his current condition.