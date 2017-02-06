Woman recovering after being hit by a school bus in Pasco

PASCO, WA - A woman is recovering after being hit by a school bus this afternoon in Pasco.

There were kids on the bus at the time of the accident, and Pasco School District will have the bus inspected to see if there were any mechanical issues involved. Because of school policy, the driver of the bus will be drug tested. However, Pasco Police told us that they don't think mechanics, drugs, or speed were factors in this incident.

"Speed's not gonna be an issue," said Sgt. Brad Gregory with the Pasco Police Department. "The light changed to green, the pedestrian began to cross, and the bus began to go. Apparently the bus driver didn't see the pedestrian in the crosswalk."

The driver of the bus will also be cited with an infraction due to Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian.

After the accident, the school district immediately notified parents. For that reason, some of the kids on the bus were actually able to be picked up before long.

Traffic was stopped at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and West Court Street for about an hour while the scene was cleared up by Pasco Police and Fire.

What we still don't know is the current condition of the woman who was hit by the bus. However, from earlier conversation, Pasco Police told us that she is expected to be okay, with just an injury to her leg.