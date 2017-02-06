Hanford vapors trial delayed for the second time

RICHLAND, WA - A federal judge has delayed the Hanford vapors trial another four months, with a new start date scheduled for March, 2018.

The State of Washington, Hanford Challenge, and Local Union 598 are suing the DOE and Washington River Protection Solutions.

This is the second time the trial has been delayed. The trial was originally moved from this May to this coming October when settlement negotiations began back in December of 2016.

The DOE filed a motion to dismiss the case in October, saying the state shouldn't be involved in something that doesn't affect a large percentage of the population.

Judge Thomas Rice threw out that motion as well as the preliminary injunction motion the state filed in October. That injunction was intended to make DOE enforce increased safety precautions for the workers until the conclusion of the trial.

Soon after that, negotiation talks between the sides began.

The new trial date is set for March 8th of next year, unless the two sides come to an agreement out of court.