Semi truck crashes; sends trailer full of apples down Columbia River

MATTAWA, WA - A semi truck crash just north of Mattawa today sent a trailer full of apples into the Columbia River. Reporter Mackenzie Allen spoke with crews at Grant PUD to learn how they'll handle this situation, and learned that the spokesman with Grant PUD has never seen anything like this before.

The incident happened earlier this afternoon on SR-243 at milepost 18, just north of Mattawa. The semi was hauling a trailer of apples when it crashed into the guardrail and went down the embankment, where the trailer detached and started heading towards the Priest Rapids Dam.

Grant County PUD had a boat in the area and was assisting with the recovery when they discovered the trailer had gotten stuck on a gravel bar in the middle of the Columbia, about 10 miles from the dam.

They told us they had to get a bit creative with how they were going to secure the trailer, so it didn't go any farther and cause any damage.

"There's a tree that will be sufficiently large enough for us to tie the container off to and help to anchor it," said Chuck Allen with Grant PUD.

We're told the plan is to secure the trailer overnight, and then try to remove it tomorrow when it is light out.

WSP troopers say the driver was going too fast for road conditions when he crashed. He has been taken to the hospital for injuries, but no word yet on how severe those injuries are or when the road will reopen.