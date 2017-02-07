Pacific Power works to fix broken power pole

Pacific Power works to fix broken power polePosted: Updated:
Family displaced after fire spreads to attic
Multiple violent crimes under investigation in Yakima
Skin cancer: what to look for and how to avoid it
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings
AG Ferguson pledges legal defense of Washington’s national monuments
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke opposing the unprecedented review and potential rollback of national monument protections ordered by President Donald Trump. In his letter, Ferguson states he has a team ready to act to defend both Hanford Reach National Monument and San Juan Islands National Monument, if necessary.More >>
Department of Energy terminates emergency at Hanford
The Latest on a tunnel collapse at the 200 East area of Hanford.More >>
Multiple violent crimes under investigation in Yakima
There has been a recent string of violence across the Yakima area over the last few weeks, with multiple homicide investigations underway.More >>
Family displaced after fire spreads to attic
Firefighters are investigating after a house fire displaced a family Wednesday morning.More >>
Skin cancer: what to look for and how to avoid it
It's so tempting to be outside lately, especially after the winter we had...but are you using sunscreen?More >>
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
One of the most important things during any pregnancy is a baby shower.More >>
Speeds top 100 mph during chase with police Tuesday night
Two suspects are in custody after leading multiple agencies on a chase overnight.More >>
What is the PUREX facility?
We wanted to look into why today's tunnel breach at the Hanford site caused so much concern.More >>
Police investigating early morning burglary
Yakima Police are investigating a burglary at Westside Pizza.More >>
Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings
Another violent weekend in Yakima. First, police were called to N. 4th Avenue near the intersection of W. D Street Friday night.More >>
