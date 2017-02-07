Pacific Power works to fix broken power pole - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pacific Power works to fix broken power pole

Pacific Power works to fix broken power pole

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Pacific Power is fixing a power pole that broke after a car ran into it. It happened around 3 Tuesday morning on 16th and MacLaren.

Sergeant Cabin with the Yakima Fire Department tells us that someone was driving to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency when they crashed into the pole.

Residents in the area didn't lose power, crews had to block off 16th avenue so they could fix the pole. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures