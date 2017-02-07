Pacific Power works to fix broken power pole

YAKIMA, WA - Pacific Power is fixing a power pole that broke after a car ran into it. It happened around 3 Tuesday morning on 16th and MacLaren.

Sergeant Cabin with the Yakima Fire Department tells us that someone was driving to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency when they crashed into the pole.

Residents in the area didn't lose power, crews had to block off 16th avenue so they could fix the pole.