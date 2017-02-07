WSU Tri-Cities spring enrollment soars 21 percent

RICHLAND, Wash. – Washington State University Tri-Cities spring enrollment increased by approximately 21 percent from last spring, according to official numbers released Friday. Enrolled students, including undergraduate, transfer and graduate students, total 1,825.

“This positive increase is an indicator that our community is finding value with our student-focused, personalized approach to higher education,” said Mika McAskill, WSU Tri-Cities director of admissions. “The feedback our faculty and staff receive suggests students see our unique position as a campus that is proactive in connecting industry to classroom and that fosters invaluable relationships to create career-prepared graduates.”

WSU Tri-Cities continues to be the most diverse campus in the WSU system, with 35.8 percent of students identifying as minorities, 57.4 percent female and 36.6 percent first generation.

In addition to students, the campus continues to grow in facilities and programming. The WSU Tri-Cities student union building under construction will be open in the fall. Recently the campus also added undergraduate degrees in biology and fine arts.

“As the Tri-Cities and the region continue to grow, WSU Tri-Cities enrollment is growing by continuing to offer tremendous value with a polytechnic approach of ‘learn while doing’ in a student’s field of study and desired career,” said WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor Keith Moo-Young. “Our students work closely with faculty and staff, where they find opportunities for internships, co-ops, research and real-life application of their degrees.”

He said he is confident students at WSU Tri-Cities will enter the professional marketplace career-ready with the ability to adapt to a global economy.