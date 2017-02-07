The Sports Center helping Sunrise Outreach Food Bank after burglary

02/10/17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - It's been a tough week for Sunrise Outreach Food Bank in Yakima, after more than 1,400 lbs. of food was stolen last weekend.

Reporter Veronica Padilla spoke with a bartender at a local business who's using social media to try and put more food on their shelves.

The break-in at the Sunrise Outreach Food Bank has affected a lot of people. The Director of Operations told us that thieves were able to get in after busting a latch on one of the doors. They made their way inside to steal more than 1,400 lbs. of food, an amount that could've fed more than 36 people.

When one bartender at The Sports Center in downtown Yakima heard about the break-in, she decided to do something about it. She posted a status on the bar's Facebook page, asking for Sports Center customers and anyone else in the community to bring perishable and non-perishable items to donate to Sunrise Outreach Food Bank.

"1,400 pounds of food could feed a lot of families and we have the room, we have an extra fridge for it," said Katelyn Crutcher, bartender at The Sports Center. "We knew we could get a lot of fresh produce and poultry and meat delivered. We wanted to use our space for good."

The Sports Center is hoping to get as much food as possible. You can drop it off at any time, but they prefer if you do it during their slow hours, which are between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Crutcher told us they'll be taking donations all weekend long, and she's hoping to drop off the food to Sunrise Outreach Food Bank next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

YAKIMA, WA - The Sunrise Outreach Food Bank located in Vinyard Church in Yakima is a little emptier than usual - 1,450 pounds emptier to be exact - after being the target of theft over the weekend.

"Whoever broke in knew we just got a large shipment in from the WSDA," said Ken Trainor, Director of Operations at the food bank. "That's what was mostly taken...we received twelve pallets of food last week."

But Trainor says they took more than just canned goods.

"They took eight cases of eggs, five cases of chicken, frozen sausage, some cereal, and a lot of juice," Trainor said.

Food that could have been used to feed 36 people this Thursday during their distribution.

"We'll just have to see what we can do, and we will do our best to make sure that everyone gets something."

Trainor believes that more than one person was involved in the theft. He adds that they were able to make their way inside the food bank by breaking a latch off of one of the doors.

Trainor says that after this they will try to up their security, but with a lack of funds, there's only so much they can do. This leaves them hopeful that the next person will ask for food as opposed to stealing it.

"If you are hungry, come down and we will feed you," said Trainor. "I mean we give it away, we don't charge people."

Trainor believes the food was stolen so the thieves could turn around and sell it.