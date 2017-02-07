Yakima's Black Angus Steakhouse to close its doors on February 27

YAKIMA, WA - It's going to be the end of an era for one restaurant in Yakima. Reporter Veronica Padilla looked into why Black Angus is closing their doors at the end of this month after serving the community for decades.

The Black Angus Steakhouse on the corner of E and Front Streets has been in business for more than 46 years. But on Monday, February 27th, the restaurant will shut down for good.

According to a statement from Black Angus Steakhouse CEO, Chris Ames, Black Angus decided to close after the restaurant's lease ended.

The following is from a press release provided by the Black Angus Steakhouse:

"'Black Angus Steakhouse decided to close the Yakima restaurant because our least came to an end,' said Chris Ames, chief executive officer, Black Angus Steakhouse. 'We would like to thank all of our customers who have supported the Yakima restaurant since its opening in 1970. We hope our Yakima customers have the opportunity to visit our other Washington locations in Federal Way, Spokane, Lakewood, Vancouver, Puyallup and Lynwood'."

We went onto Facebook to see what the reaction would be, and learned that there were at least a dozen posts of people disappointed about the news but also asking their friends if they want to go eat dinner there one more time before it closes.

If you're one of those people who want to get dinner at Black Angus Steakhouse one more time, the restaurant closes at the end of business hours on Monday, February 27th.