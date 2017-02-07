Heart Health Month: how to eat properly to keep your heart healthy

KENNEWICK, WA - Heart disease is the number one cause of death in America. We're officially one week into Heart Health Month, which is a great time to make those necessary lifestyle changes. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with a local health coach to find out what you can do to keep your heart healthy.

February is all about valentines, love, hearts, and specifically, heart health. Heart disease kills nearly 600,000 people a year and someone has a heart attack every 34 seconds, making heart disease the leading cause of death for adults in the United States.

Exercising is a great way to keep your heart healthy, but it has a lot more to do with your diet.

"Exercise is always good, activity things like that just for overall maintaining your health," said Angela Dryden, Heath Coach with Take Shape for Life, "but as far as when it comes to eating and the restriction of the arteries, you have to watch what you're eating."

Some foods to avoid in the grocery store are canned vegetables and sauces because they're loaded with sodium, red meat, and eggs.

"Some of the reasons for the cause of heart disease is constricted arteries, and there can be reasons why that's happening," said Dryden. "Some of it can be geared towards high sodium intake - so salt intake - and then just your diet. You're, every day, what you're eating...if you're eating fresh things or if you're eating a lot of packaged items."

Angela told NBC Right Now she's making a bigger effort during Heart Health Month to teach her clients how they can stock their kitchen shelves with heart-healthy foods. Today, she whipped up a quinoa salad.

Being heart healthy isn't all physical either.

"In our society we get stressed, all that good stuff," said Dryden. "So taking that time and reflecting...meditation, whatever you chose to take that ten minutes of just self-awareness, can be so good for your heart."

The following is a recipe for a heart-healthy quinoa salad:

Make-Ahead Quinoa Salad With Cucumber, Tomato, and Herbs Recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 cup quinoa

1 pint grape tomatoes, split into quarters

1 large cucumber, seeds removed, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

Kosher salt (optional)

2 small shallots, minced

1/2 cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves

1/4 cup roughly chopped fresh mint leaves

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine quinoa and 2 cups water in a small saucepan.

2 .Bring to a boil, stir, reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 7 minutes.

3. Shut off heat and let rest until water is absorbed, about 5 minutes longer.

4. Transfer quinoa to a fine mesh strainer and rinse under cold water until thoroughly chilled. Let drain for 10 minutes.

5. While quinoa cooks, combine tomatoes and cucumbers in a colander set in the sink. Season with salt and toss to coat. Let drain in sink until ready to combine with quinoa.

6. In a large bowl, toss drained quinoa, drained tomatoes and cucumbers, shallots, parsley, mint, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

7. Serve immediately, or for best flavor, let rest overnight in a sealed container in the refrigerator. Salad can be stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

From the website: Serious Eats