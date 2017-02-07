Water line break causes significant flooding in Pasco streets and neighborhood

PASCO, WA - Crews with the City of Pasco are still working on cleaning up the mess left behind after a water line break this afternoon.

It happened just before 2:00 on the corner of Saint Thomas Drive and Road 100 when a construction company digging in the area hit the cap on the line.

Crews told us today that this was the biggest break they have ever seen, flooding roads and neighborhoods. Those who lived nearby the break said their water pressure was being affected, or they didn't even have any water at all. Crews are still working to clear all the water left behind.

"We're getting the water cleaned up as fast as we can in the most critical areas to restore traffic and get things going back to normal," said Derek Wiitala, Public Works Division Manager. "But it's going to be a while to get this cleaned up."

Right now, Saint Thomas is closed from Road 100 to Saint Francis Lane, and there is no word when the crews will be able to reopen the road.