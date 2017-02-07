Water line break causes significant flooding in Pasco streets and neighborhood

Water line break causes significant flooding in Pasco streets and neighborhoodPosted: Updated:
-
What to do in case of an emergency situation
Honoring fallen officers for National Police Week
Hanford employees start to fill hole after tunnel cave-in
What is the PUREX facility?
Emergency response centers
-
Umpire strikes out speech impediment
Along with being an umpire, he's a father to four, a husband and a writer. Locally, he's the Assigning Secretary for the Tri-Cities Umpire Association.More >>
Kristina on the Course: A talk on the tee
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup decided to do things a little differently and have a 'talk on the tee' with Wine Valley Golf Club's head pro, John Thorsnes.More >>
Search for missing man along I-84 east of Pendleton
Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man who went missing on May 9th near Pendleton. Deputies say Jeffrey Ryan Kelsay from Portland was driving east on Interstate 84 headed to Baker City when he ran out of gas near milepost 235 and was last seen walking west on I-84 headed back toward Pendleton.More >>
AG Ferguson pledges legal defense of Washington’s national monuments
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke opposing the unprecedented review and potential rollback of national monument protections ordered by President Donald Trump. In his letter, Ferguson states he has a team ready to act to defend both Hanford Reach National Monument and San Juan Islands National Monument, if necessary.More >>
Department of Energy terminates emergency at Hanford
The Latest on a tunnel collapse at the 200 East area of Hanford.More >>
What to do in case of an emergency situation
Yesterday's incident at Hanford certainly shined a light on public safety.More >>
Skin cancer: what to look for and how to avoid it
It's so tempting to be outside lately, especially after the winter we had...but are you using sunscreen?More >>
Honoring fallen officers for National Police Week
Local police departments are joining more than 30,000 other officers in Washington, D.C. this week.More >>
Oregon could soon be first state with no-gender option on license
Oregon is on track to become the first state to allow residents to skip a gender identity on their driver's licenses and identification cards.More >>
What is the PUREX facility?
We wanted to look into why today's tunnel breach at the Hanford site caused so much concern.More >>
