Man arrested for human trafficking in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - One man is behind bars this morning after being arrested for planning to meet up with and have sex with a 15-year-old girl. Kennewick Police found 24-year-old Jesus Rodriguez of Mattawa after they received information he was meeting the minor for sex.

Rodriguez previously had sex with the girl, and convinced her to send him explicit pictures.

We're told Rodriguez had a gun, but left it in his truck, when police arrested him in the Winco parking lot on Clearwater Avenue.

Right now, he's being held in the Benton County Jail for commercial sex abuse of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.