One case of mumps confirmed in a Grant County School

EPHRATA, WA - The Grant County Health District says there has been one case of mumps confirmed at a Parkway school in Ephrata.

Right now, Grant County is up to nine cases of the mumps and has more waiting to be confirmed. There have been about 350 cases of the mumps so far in Washington State.

GCHD is encouraging everyone to take precautions to help stop the spread of the illness.

Even if someone is fully vaccinated for mumps there is still a small chance that they could get sick, but you should still get the vaccination.

If you or someone you know thinks they might have the mumps you should stay home for at least five days, limit contact with others, call your doctor, cover your coughs and sneezes, don't share drinks, forks, or spoons, and wash your hands.