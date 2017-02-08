One case of mumps confirmed in a Grant County School

One case of mumps confirmed in a Grant County SchoolPosted: Updated:
What to do in case of an emergency situation
Honoring fallen officers for National Police Week
Hanford employees start to fill hole after tunnel cave-in
What is the PUREX facility?
Emergency response centers
Stamp Out Hunger With The U.S. Post Office Tomorrow
We're all in the giving spirit during the holiday season and that's great, but people need help even more right now.More >>
Yakima City Council Member Carmen Mendez In Court
Yakima City Council member Carmen Mendez appeared in court today, nearly a month after slamming into the back of an SUV.More >>
Christ the King School students donate day-to-day items to Safe Harbor and My Friend's Place
Friday morning proved exciting for first graders at Christ the King School in Richand.More >>
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Holom!
It is time again for another Classroom Makeover! This time, a student's parents nominated kindergarten teacher, Cindy Holom.More >>
Bond for new fire station in Pendleton on May ballot
Pendleton fire station 1 has been around since the 1950s, designed for a different era. Right now, it's up to the voters to pass a $10 million bond for a desperately needed new station.More >>
Missing Portland man found safe
Jeff Kelsay has been found and is safe with his family.More >>
Kennewick Police and Fire investigating several fires
Kennewick Police and the Kennewick Fire Department is trying to figure out who is behind setting several fires in Kennewick.More >>
Umpire strikes out speech impediment
Along with being an umpire, he's a father to four, a husband and a writer. Locally, he's the Assigning Secretary for the Tri-Cities Umpire Association.More >>
Kristina on the Course: A talk on the tee
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup decided to do things a little differently and have a 'talk on the tee' with Wine Valley Golf Club's head pro, John Thorsnes.More >>
AG Ferguson pledges legal defense of Washington’s national monuments
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke opposing the unprecedented review and potential rollback of national monument protections ordered by President Donald Trump. In his letter, Ferguson states he has a team ready to act to defend both Hanford Reach National Monument and San Juan Islands National Monument, if necessary.More >>
