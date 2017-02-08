CRIME STOPPERS: Alexander William Edwards

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Alexander William Edwards.

Edwards is wanted for Federal Probation Violation. He is 29 years old (DOB:03/05/1987), 5'11", 185 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has scars on his upper left arm, left forearm, and left elbow.

Edwards was originally charged with Counterfeiting.

If you have any information about who he is, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, please call 586-8477 or 800-222-8477.