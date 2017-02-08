New "Dad Boot Camp" offered by Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA – If you’re new to parenthood, Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima wants to help you be the best parent you can be, all through its new “Dad Boot Camp”.

Almost two years ago, Dale Meck and his 2-year-old son Arthur embarked on a journey of growth and bonding.

“I was worried that I wasn’t going to be able to establish a connection with a kind of screaming alien-shaped baby, and I kind of didn’t know what to expect,” said Meck.

Worries that drifted away thanks in part to the new Dad Boot Camp, a class offered through Virginia Mason Memorial. Which gave Meck a new perspective on fatherhood.

“It’s interesting that you can establish a connection really early,” Meck said. “I thought I wouldn’t like him until he was like two or three years old, but we were having a great time at three months.”

The three hour class covers a wide range of topics like new mother and baby care, safety, importance of teamwork, and of course…crying babies.

“When he was screaming, I knew what to try,” said Meck. “When he kept screaming I knew what to try, and when he was still screaming I knew what to try…and then things worked and that was great.”

Now Meck, considered a veteran dad, will help teach new fathers.

“To me, the most important thing is learning from the guy who’s just doing it.”

The class starts this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Education Center located off of Nob Hill Boulevard at Rainier Square. The cost of the class is $30, or you can pay $95 for the childbirth preparation classes, which includes three classes