New "Dad Boot Camp" offered by Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima

Family displaced after fire spreads to attic
Multiple violent crimes under investigation in Yakima
Skin cancer: what to look for and how to avoid it
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
Residents and police department weigh in on recent Yakima shootings
Stamp Out Hunger With The U.S. Post Office
We're all in the giving spirit during the holiday season and that's great, but people need help even more right now.More >>
Yakima City Council Member Carmen Mendez In Court
Yakima City Council member Carmen Mendez appeared in court today, nearly a month after slamming into the back of an SUV.More >>
Text-to-9-1-1 Available in Yakima County
Getting a hold of 9-1-1 just got a lot easier in Yakima county. You don't even need to talk to a dispatcher.More >>
Barry Beckford Takes Plea Deal From Yakima County Prosecutors
The 20-year-old cold case murder of Debbie Bailey is finally coming to an end. Her husband, Barry Beckford, is taking an Alford plea deal from prosecutors.More >>
AG Ferguson pledges legal defense of Washington’s national monuments
Attorney General Bob Ferguson today sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke opposing the unprecedented review and potential rollback of national monument protections ordered by President Donald Trump. In his letter, Ferguson states he has a team ready to act to defend both Hanford Reach National Monument and San Juan Islands National Monument, if necessary.More >>
Department of Energy terminates emergency at Hanford
The Latest on a tunnel collapse at the 200 East area of Hanford.More >>
Multiple violent crimes under investigation in Yakima
There has been a recent string of violence across the Yakima area over the last few weeks, with multiple homicide investigations underway.More >>
Family displaced after fire spreads to attic
Firefighters are investigating after a house fire displaced a family Wednesday morning.More >>
Skin cancer: what to look for and how to avoid it
It's so tempting to be outside lately, especially after the winter we had...but are you using sunscreen?More >>
Two organizations partner to provide free baby showers for expectant mothers
One of the most important things during any pregnancy is a baby shower.More >>
