Grandview school district offers community an inside look at education

GRANDVIEW, WA – Being an educator is so important, but never easy. Teachers have to constantly find ways to engage their students.

But what about the parents, or just the community in general?

Reporter Veronica Padilla attended an event with the Grandview School District for a unique, behind-the-scenes look into what goes on in those classrooms.

Parents and community members got a chance to be kids again. They were back in school for a celebration of education at the Grandview School District.

“This is what we’re about,” said Henry Strom, Superintendent with the Grandview School District. “We’re about the kids.”

Strom doesn’t want parents seeing teachers just once a year. He wants them and the rest of Grandview engaging in education. This is why he’s opening classroom doors at every level to give them and even retired teachers an inside look into how things are evolving.

“Everything has changed between now and then, and I just hope to see what things look like now,” said Sue Johnson, a retired Grandview teacher.

Participants were split into groups, then went from classroom to classroom from elementary school, to middle school, and then to high school. In each class, they observed the culture between students and their teachers.

“I was really impressed by the respectful interaction between teacher and students, and also students interacting respectfully with each other,” said Kathy Iwami, who attended the tour. “That was really great to see.”

The district hopes today’s observations and feedback from the group will bring even more growth and improvement to other schools.

“I was encouraged, and, I think, very hopeful because of what we saw,” said Gene Iwami, who also attended. “It was positive. Teachers were teaching, kids were learning, and there was a really good rapport between them and it was exciting.”

Superintendent Strom is hoping to make this behind-the-scenes look into education an annual event, but joked at the end of today that he probably wouldn’t do it again in the winter.

“Add this to the story, because Grandview also has a bond that will be voted on February 14th,” he said, in reference to the $42 million bond that will be on the February ballot to build a new high school. That would translate into a tax rate in the range of $3.65 per $1,000 of assessed value, or an increase of around 47 cents.

The new measure will replace the old bonds, which will be paid off in 2018, then payments for this new bond would begin.

The ballots for this bond are due by February 14th.