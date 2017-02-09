Ellensburg man dead after crashing into semi early Thursday morning

ELLENSBURG, WA - An Ellensburg man is dead after an early morning accident on State Route 10 about three miles west of Ellensburg.

Washington State Patrol says just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi was stuck in the snow on SR 10 when a motor home coming eastbound hit the trailer. 42-year-old Ryan Parke was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed SR 10 near McManany Road to the junction of US 97. Right now, they're working to remove the semi and a motorhome that was involved in the crash.

Right now, the cause of the crash is under investigation.