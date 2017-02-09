Authorities serve two drug-related search warrants in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Early this morning, Pasco Police assisted the Benton County Sheriff's Office in serving two search warrants connected to drugs on the 600 block of Wehe Road and the 1500 block of Oregon Avenue.

Lieutenant Caughey with the Benton County Sheriff's Office told us that this is a fentanyl-related case with their gang unit. BCSO called in the Washington State Patrol to help with the search warrants in order to use safety equipment, as they did not know what form of fentanyl they might be dealing with.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. Both scenes are secure and a few people have been detained in connection with the case.