Tri-Cities Community Health announces new CEO

PASCO, WA - The Board of Directors of Tri-Cities Community Health (TCCH) is proud to announce the selection of Jennifer Robinson, RN, MBA, as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. Jennifer is the first woman CEO for TCCH in its 35 year history of offering cost-effective high quality health care services.

Ms. Robinson originally joined TCCH in May of 2013 as the Director of Nursing, bringing with her a great deal of experience and a strong background in health care management. She previously served as Director of Nursing for Moses Lake Community Health Center and Practice Manager for Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Prior to her time spent in healthcare administration, she worked in numerous organizations as an Intensive Care Nurse. Most notably she worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN for four years after completing their rigorous year-long RN fellowship training for intensive care nursing. Ms. Robinson has worked tirelessly and moved seamlessly through the ranks at TCCH. When TCCH’s previous CEO announced his retirement, the Board of Directors conducted a number of interviews and decided to further promote Jennifer Robinson to CEO.

In addition to her clinical and administrative experience, Ms. Robinson holds a BSN degree from Montana State University and a Masters of Business Administration from Baker College in Michigan.

When asked what she enjoys most about working at Tri-Cities Community Health, CEO Robinson states:

“TCCH has a long history of providing primary care in our community for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. We offer a full range of health-related services, such as: primary medical care, adult and pediatric endocrinology, dental and mental health services, nutrition education, vision services, pharmacy services, translation services, care coordination and case management, and transportation. We are group of highly skilled, caring individuals serving anyone who walks through our doors. That’s my passion, my love, for this organization, the staff, and the patients we serve.”