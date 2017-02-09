Retirement community produces weekly newscast

KENNEWICK, WA- One local group is not letting their age defy their dreams. If you asked them, they would have never thought ten years ago they would be doing this.

Each week residents at Brookdale Canyon Lakes Retirement Community prepare, produce and put on a newscast. Every newscast is made up of multiple segments. Some segments include, birthday wishes, words of wisdom as well as, meet and greet interviews with other residents.

Joe Green organizes the production as well as, shoots and edits the footage. They started the newscasts back in June of 2015 and have been doing it ever since.

On Mondays they discuss the previous week's show, plan for the upcoming show and start to write scripts. On Wednesdays they shoot the newscast.

It takes a whole crew, a lot of preparation but the finished product doesn't even begin to embrace the energy and love each of them has for life.