Posted on 02/10/17

News Photojournalist



KHQ-TV is looking for a full-time Photojournalist who is an aggressive visual storyteller to join our award winning team. This person will also drive our HD satellite truck. If you have an eye for great pictures, an ear for great sound and want to work with the best technology in the field, then this job is for you.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Shoot news, feature and sports assignments

Shoot on Panasonic P2 cameras

Edit on non-linear systems (including smart phones)

Operate Satellite truck, ENG trucks and new streaming technologies

Required Qualifications & Skills:

Previous experience as a satellite truck operator, photographer, and/or videographer at a television station.

Have or can obtain a Class B Commercial Driver’s License.

Experience with professional video cameras.

Experience with digital workflows for images and videos.

Ability to create compelling photographic or video narratives on deadline.

Willingness to work weekends, holidays, and overtime as necessary.

Knowledge of and desire to participate in social media.

Ability to adapt in a changing media and technology landscape.

Ability to function in a deadline environment

Good attitude

Able to lift heavy equipment

Capable of driving and operating vehicles safely.

Must be willing to assist across all platforms and areas of content as needed.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Radio/TV, Film, Fine Arts or related area AND one year experience operating satellite trucks, video cameras and editing equipment; OR, Five years’ experience operating satellite trucks, video cameras and editing equipment; OR, Any equivalent combination of experience and/or education from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been achieved. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume and non-returnable tape to: newsjob@khq.com EOE. Women & minorities encouraged to apply. No phone calls please.