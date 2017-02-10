Kennewick Police looking for suspect involved in robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now, police are still looking for the suspect involved in a robbery at City Market.

Just after 8 Thursday night, the man demanded money from the register. He never showed a gun but had his hand in his pocket like he was holding onto something.

This is one of nearly a half dozen similar robberies in Kennewick in the past few weeks. KPD Sergeant Mike Genack says it's a significant spike compared to what they're used to, and he thinks there might be a copy-cat element to the crimes.

Genack says, "Bottom line is these stories do not carry a lot of cash for that reason, so you're robbing a store, committing a class a felony for maybe a couple hundred bucks, maybe a lot less."

Police are looking for a white or light skinned hispanic man in his late teens to early 20's. He's between 5'8" and 5'10", medium build and was wearing dark clothes with a hood covering his face.