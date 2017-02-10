IRS warning consumers of tax scams

NBC RIGHT NOW - Right now, the IRS is warning everyone to be alert for tax return preparers who promise inflated refunds.

IRS officials say if a preparer promises an extremely large refund based on credits or benefits you've never been able to claim in the past, you should be careful.

Scammers usually look for people who don't have a filing requirement, like the elderly or people with a low income. Con artists may also file a false return in their client's name and the client doesn't know that a refund was paid.

Experts say if a preparer is promising something that sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

