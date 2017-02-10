Yakima County Sheriff's Office closes road after flooding - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has shut down North Fork Ahtanum Road, and Ahtanum Road west of Slavin Road because of localized flooding.

Deputies say the warming weather and rain overnight caused water to come on the road way making it hard for people to get around.

Several homes have been evacuated and two vehicles were disabled in the water.

