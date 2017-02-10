Safely saving with Rx Coupons

TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Whether you have insurance or not, if you find yourself spending hundreds of dollars at the pharmacy, you might want to look into prescription coupons.

If used properly, these coupons can save you hundreds, sometimes even thousands of dollars.

But, while we'd all like to save a little more money, you want to follow a few rules when you're using prescription coupons. First of all, make sure you get them from a reputable source, like your doctor or GoodRx.com.

You also need to make sure to read the find print, as, some insurance policies do not allow the use of prescription coupons.

"Coupons generally got to patients who have commercial insurance," Dr. Sidney Smith of DermaCare, dermatology told KNDU. "Coupons do not work for patients that have government-based insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, Apple, Molina."

Most importantly, don't sacrifice quality for cost. Make sure that when you need a certain medication, you don't swap what work's the best for what's cheapest.