Earn cash back for shopping online

YAKIMA, WA - Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but that seems to be changing. More people are doing their shopping online, and reporter Veronica Padilla looked into how you can earn cash for doing just that.

If you're already spending money on sites like Amazon, there's a way you can make money doing it by using Ebates. Ebates will pay you to shop at big name retailers like Amazon, E-Bay, Macy's, and even Kohl's.

Today, Veronica signed up to see how it works. When you get to the main site, there will be a window to sign up. To make it even easier, you can link it with your Facebook or gmail profiles, or there's always the option to just sign up with your email.

But the most important step you'll make is getting what's called "the button". This is a shortcut Ebates uses to "automatically apply promo codes at checkout". Then, when you get to an Ebates supported site, there's a little "E" in the right-hand corner. It will flash red and show you how much cash back you can get with your purchase plus any coupons you can use.

Now you're ready to go shopping.

Once you've decided what to buy, go to your cart and the moment you hit "checkout", the Ebates button will show you how many coupons they found. Hit apply and Ebates does all the work!

The site checks which coupons will work for your purchase and tallies up how much cash back you're getting for shopping.