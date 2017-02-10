Driver cited after vehicle collides with moving train

PROSSER, WA - At about 8:16 a.m., Benton County Deputies responded to a vehicle vs. train collision on N. Wilgus Road north of W. Johnson Road at the railroad crossing just west of Prosser.

When deputies arrived they found 19-year-old Benton City resident Karen L. Jimenez. Jimenez had been driving northbound on N. Wilgus Road north of W. Johnson Road in her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when she struck a slow moving westbound Central Washington Railroad train that was crossing N. Wilgus Road. Jimenez struck the first locomotive of train causing minor damage to the locomotive and significant damage to her vehicle. No one on the train was injured.

The railroad crossing at N. Wilgus Road is marked on the roadway and with red and white yield signs at the outside edges of the roadway at the crossing. The investigation determined Jimenez was distracted by loud music and her unsecure dog in her car.

Jimenez was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way. Neither Jimenez nor her dog received significant injuries.

The Benton Road Department was also on scene.