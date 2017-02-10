Bi-Mart theft suspect in court/arson; ATF offering reward for information

02/23/17 UPDATE;

YAKIMA, WA - Another day in court for the suspect in last month's arson and burglary at the Bi-Mart on 40th Avenue.

Joshua Hellums stood in front of a judge this morning to formally face 33 charges in the arson and burglary that caused an estimated $1 million in damages. Charges include 27 counts of Theft of a Firearm, Burglary in the First Degree, and Arson in the First Degree.

Two weeks ago at Hellum's preliminary hearing, police had found two guns. Yakima Police say that 25 guns are still missing.

The ATF is still offering up to a $10,000 reward for any information regarding the 25 guns that have not been found.

If you know anything, call the ATF at 1-800-283-4867. You can also submit tips on the ATF's Report-It app. You can remain anonymous.

UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - A man is now facing charges in last month's burglary and arson at Bi-Mart. According to police, it caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Reporter Veronica Padilla learned today that court documents are giving us a clearer picture of what happened at the Bi-Mart on 40th Avenue.

Earlier this week, Yakima Police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Hellums. Investigators believe that three weeks ago, he waited inside the Bi-Mart until it closed. Then he set off the alarm when he opened on of the back doors. Moments later, a fire was set inside.

When police arrived, they discovered 27 weapons were stolen, but they also found a black backpack at the scene. Inside, detectives found several receipts, which they were able to match with surveillance videos. Each time, police were able to identify Hellums.

Now Hellums is facing charges including burglary, arson, and theft. Despite having a criminal history, a judge decided to give Hellums a pre-trial release, but he is expected to be back in court in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the ATF is getting involved because 25 stolen guns still have not been found. The agency and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a reward of up to $10,000. If you have any information, you are urged to call 1-800-283-4867.

PREVIOUS:

YAKIMA, WA - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, announced a reward today for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of 27 firearms from Bi-Mart, a federal firearms licensee located at 1207 N. 40th Ave. Yakima, WA, on January 17th, 2017.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of up to $10,000.

In addition to the burglary, a fire at the store that night caused an estimated $1 million in damage. The two events are believed to be related.

Anyone with information about those responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.