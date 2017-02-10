Habitat for Humanity store celebrates 17th anniversary

YAKIMA, WA - For families in need, the biggest struggle to get back on their feet is the ability to secure a good home. Luckily, organizations like Habitat for Humanity help people do just that here in the Yakima Valley.

The Habitat for Humanity store, which re-purposes donated home furnishing and improvement materials, is now celebrating its 17th anniversary here in town, which makes 17 years of helping to build houses and hope for families in our area.

"Our homes, they get built through the finances that come through the store...not all the finances, but a certain portion of it," says Lisa Muñoz, manager of the Habitat for Humanity store. "If there's new material that's been donated, then that can go to a home. If there are new cabinets and new counters, then those can go to a home."

The restored products in the store that are sold for funds or placed in new homes also help keep material out of local landfills, and the homes themselves increase the quality and value of some of the neighborhoods around Yakima.

Muñoz says that in our area...

"...There is a specific need. The more volunteers we get, the more hands that we have; the more hands we have, the more homes we can build a lot faster."

She says Habitat for Humanity always welcomes new volunteers, and that to qualify for one of the homes they build, families must also donate their time in 'Sweat Equity Hours' to help build other homes or volunteer in the store.

Over the past year, the store itself has generated enough material to build three new homes in Yakima, and Habitat has built 173 homes in the Yakima Valley since 1984.