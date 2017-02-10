CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect in City Market robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police want to identify this suspect involved in the robbery of the City Market, located at 415 S. Rainier Street on February 9th, 2017 at 8:10 p.m.

The suspect entered the business, demanded money and left on foot running east along 4th Ave.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information about where he is, let us know. You could earn a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. Please call 800-222-8477.