Flooding causing some concern in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - In Yakima County, some in the Ahtanum area woke up to flooding this morning. The Office of Emergency Management says the flooding caused a closure of four miles of the Ahtanum Road starting at Slavin Road.

Authorities say the flooding happened after ice and snow blocked off a stream, causing water to make its way onto the road. They add that at some places, the flooding was three feet deep and even caused erosion on the road.

The Office of Emergency Management says that this is only considered a minor flood. They also want to remind people who live in flood-prone areas to be prepared for this type of event and stock up on sand bags if they need to.

A list of stores that carry filled sand bags can be found on this link: http://www.co.yakima.wa.us/443/Sandbags.