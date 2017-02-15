Connell man accused of stabbing five-year-old niece appears in court

8-29-17 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - We first told you about a Connell man accused of allegedly stabbing his five-year-old niece back in February. Today, he appeared in Franklin County Court.

Oscar Garcia Romero faced a Franklin County judge this morning. He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the first degree. His court date has been delayed because he was being evaluated by a state psychiatrist. This comes after he stabbed his five-year-old niece twice in the stomach with a butcher knife. It happened on February 14th.

A Connell police officer says he was called to Romero's home where his family members say the little girl woke up from a nap, hugged her uncle and then followed him into his room.

Next they heard the little girl screaming and Romero ran away.

They said "her guts were hanging out" of the two stab wounds in her stomach area. He turned himself into police in Pasco an hour later. The judge set Romero's trial date to September 27th. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2-22-17 UPDATE:

CONNELL, WA - A Connell man accused of stabbing his five-year-old niece will be checked out by a mental health professional. Oscar Romero Garcia's attorney brought up the issue of the 32-year-old's competency before the arraignment. The proceedings are now on hold until the court finds out what the state psychiatrist has to say.



Romero Garcia is accused of the Valentine's Day stabbing at his home in Connell. Connell Police Chief Chris Turner said the little girl who was stabbed twice in the stomach area is doing better. He said she is still at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and probably will be for a little while but she is out of the ICU.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02/15/17 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - A 32-year-old Connell man is sitting in the Franklin County Jail on a 72-hour hold for allegedly stabbing his five-year-old niece with a kitchen knife. It happened at the man's home on the 700 block of South Third Street in Connell on Valentine's Day.

Oscar Garcia Romero then turned himself an hour later at the Family Mini Mart in Pasco. He faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.



A Connell Police officer said it all started around 6:30 Tuesday night. He was called to Romero's home where family members say the little girl woke up from a nap, hugged her uncle and then followed him into his room. Next they heard, the little girl was screaming and then Romero left the house quickly. Family members said the girl's "guts were hanging out" of two stab wounds in her stomach area.



Prosecutors have until Friday to charge Romero with attempted murder. He also has a no-contact order against his niece and her family.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

CONNELL, WA - A suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing a young girl Tuesday night is now in custody. Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies tell us the man stabbed the girl just before 7 p.m. on the 700 Blk. of S 3rd St.

Police arrested the man at the Family Mart on N 4th Ave. in Pasco about an hour and a half later. Right now, he's facing first degree assault charges but deputies haven't released his name.

Medics took the girl to Trios in Kennewick for her injuries, there's no word on her condition we are told she's between 5 and 7 years old.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we get more information.