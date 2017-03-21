SARC gets new facility and expands services

RICHLAND, WA - Soon, an important organization in our community will be getting a new space. Reporter Crystal Garcia learned how the Support, Advocacy and Resource Center's new building will help them serve their clients.

The foundation is set, and soon the building will be the new location for SARC. Once construction is complete inside, it will allow for more resources and services to be provided for our community.

With the kickstart from a $750,000 state grant, the facility is coming to life and expected to be ready to open its doors in May.

"This will be the main entrance where the receptionist sits," said SARC Executive Director, JoDee Garretson as she gave Crystal Garcia a tour. She says with the bigger space they are looking forward to tending to more needs, like...

"Adding a counseling program, so we already hired a clinical director," said Garretson. "And we are developing an internship type program which we don't have now, and we are also strategizing and positioning to hire a trafficking advocate as well."

More offices, more waiting rooms, better uses of space and areas of privacy...the new Support, Advocacy and Resource Center will be an improved space for victims.

"To have a place where they feel cared for, safe, respected, and come heal," Garretson said. "I want to see people hurt when they come to us but feel so much better when they leave, and when they're there to know that every single part was made specifically for them."

SARC staff helped design the new facility, including a private sanctuary courtyard...a space Garretson says is her favorite spot because of the extra comfort of providing their clients with a tranquil outdoor healing space.

About 70 percent of the money for the project budget has been raised, and with the remainder of needed funds, SARC wants to give the community the opportunity to join in on the support with their "That's My Brick" campaign.

"Help clients see all the support from the community, and see they stand behind them in support," Garretson said.

Soon, SARC will be sending out flyers with details on how you can join in on helping create a better healing space for those in need.