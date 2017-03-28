Yakima yard waste collection start date is now April 3

YAKIMA, WA - Due to the effects of a long winter season that featured more snow, ice, and cold temperatures than normal, City of Yakima Refuse Division crews will begin picking up yard waste a little later than normal this year.

Typically, yard waste collection starts on March 1st. This year, however, yard waste pickup begins on Monday, April 3rd.

“The winter weather delayed maintenance work that we needed to complete on our trucks in order to prepare for yard waste collection,” said Solid Waste and Recycling Manager Loretta Zammarchi. “A longer-than-normal winter also delayed the need for yard waste collection. Hopefully customers will experience little if any inconvenience as a result of the April 3rd start date,” said Zammarchi.

Because of the April 3rd start day, customers who subscribe to the City’s yard waste service were not charged a fee for March.

For more information about the start of yard waste collection this year, contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 575-6005.