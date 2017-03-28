Fatal vehicle collision shuts down Hwy 11

03/29/17 UPDATE:

PENDLETON, OR - On March 28th, at approximately 1:14 p.m., Oregon State Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 11 near milepost 8.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Ford Explorer operated by Kalli Rae Thompson, age 27 of Bismarck, North Dakota was traveling northbound near milepost 8 when for an unknown reason, her vehicle entered the southbound lane and sideswiped a southbound, 2016 Commercial Motor Vehicle and trailer operated by Dmitriy L. Ryabchinskiy, age 39 of Vancouver, Washington.

During the initial collision with the commercial motor vehicle, the rear dual wheels of the trailer were torn off. A second commercial motor vehicle traveling southbound struck debris from the Explorer. The Explorer then traveled off the south shoulder of the roadway and rolled onto its top.

Thompson was partially ejected during the collision and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of both commercial motor vehicles were uninjured in the collision.

A hazardous materials team responded to the scene of the crash due a diesel spill that occurred during the collision. The roadway was shut down for several hours to allow for scene investigation and removal of the crashed vehicles.

PENDLETON, OR - A multiple-vehicle accident on Highway 11 this afternoon resulted in one person's death.

The accident involved an SUV and a semi carrying hazardous materials. Over 50 gallons of fuel was spilled following the accident.

The fatal accident closed down the highway for some time while the roadway was cleared.