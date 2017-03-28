Letter of intent signed for performing arts center at Vista Field

KENNEWICK, WA - A key step today in the redevelopment of Vista Field in Kennewick is paving the way for an 800-seat performing arts center to be built as the first commitment to the land. Reporter Rex Carlin was at the Port of Kennewick Commissioners meeting today, and learned that the Kennewick Port Commissioners signed a letter of intent with the non-profit "Arts Center Task Force" to sell two acres of Vista Field to the group for $10,000...as long as certain conditions are met.

The Vista Arts Center will involve donations and community support, and both sides say there will be no tax increase of any kind to get the project completed.

The Port Commissioners believe this letter of intent is a step toward enhancing interest in more development at Vista Field, or as one commissioner called it, "a city within a city".

"I think the fact that the private sector has come in to do this, and they're seeing that the Port of Kennewick to doing this and they're committed to putting in the infrastructure and making improvements on 20 acres, yes, absolutely it'll attract others," said Kennewick Port Commissioner, Skip Novakovich.

So what's next for the Arts Center Task Force?

Fundraising.

Now that the task force has gotten written assurance from the port, it can confidently go to potential donors with leverage to ask for funding, with verification that the port will follow through on its intentions for the site.

The letter of intent states that the Arts Center Task Force has to prove that they've raised 75 percent of the money needed to fund the project in order for the sale to be finalized...and the deadline for the sale is March 31st, 2019.