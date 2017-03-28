House Bill 1168 looks to increase staffing at local colleges

KENNEWICK, WA - A bill in the Washington State Legislature would add 184 full-time tenured faculty positions to community and technical colleges statewide over the next eight years.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned more about House Bill 1168 and its potential affect on local community colleges.

House Bill 1168 addresses the trending growth in enrollment many Washington community and technical colleges have been experiencing, and aims to add full-time tenured positions in areas currently filled by part-time instructors and faculty...with the intention of creating more part-time opportunities as well.

State Representative Larry Haler says funding for the positions will be negotiated into the new legislative budget, and he says they have a projection for which colleges might see staffing increases if the bill passes.

"We know what community colleges are experiencing growth, and why they're experiencing that growth, and unfortunately the bill didn't address that," Rep. Haler said. "But it was brought up in committees. That's where those areas will be. Columbia Basin College, I think, is one of those areas."

Rex Carlin reached out to CBC officials this afternoon, who told him they don't have any concrete details yet regarding how many of those positions might be allotted toward CBC.

The bill already passed the House, and went in front of a Senate committee hearing this morning. The next step will be a vote on the Senate floor.