City of Pasco looking to transform and revitalize downtown area

PASCO, WA - With the hope of bringing in more visitors and more businesses, the City of Pasco is preparing to transform its downtown area.

The city manager announced they are partnering with different community leaders to improve downtown Pasco and turn it into a true town center. Luke Hallowell with the Downtown Pasco Development Authority says the transformation will not happen overnight, but they are looking forward to it.

"There are some plans underway already to start working on refurbishing our farmer's markets pavilions," Hallowell said, "and then a several-year phase plan to continue to upgrade the infrastructure of downtown Pasco."

The new town center will have facilities for special events and festivals to boost the local economy...Peanuts Market and the Farmer's Market will be the first to get a makeover. Damien Davies is the new Farmer's Market manager, and says he has big plans for this new phase.

"It's my job and my goal to revitalize it, bring it up to snuff with some of the other markets that are in our region, as well as get the numbers back up to where it used to be," said Davies. "This is one of the original farmer's markets on the east side of Washington."

A business owner in the area, Gilbert Mendoza who owns "Taxes And More", says he's been in downtown Pasco for years...and the transformation will make it more attractive.

"The changes that they are going to make will definitely improve our downtown Pasco," he said. "[It] will help our businesses thrive more and bring more businesses, and hopefully a little more variety of business downtown and enjoy it and make it a destination."