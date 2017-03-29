Pasco school needs your help

PASCO- Six hundred and sixty two students go to Emerson Elementary in Pasco, and thanks to a special program every student gets breakfast and lunch for free.

But unfortunately, when school's out, many of those kids could end up going hungry.

"You know, we look forward to Fridays, we look forward to spring break or Christmas break but they're saying oh now, how am I going to feed my family?," Asked Principal Brooke Schuldheisz.

But not this time.

Emerson Elementary tries to keep a pantry stocked year round, but this is the first time they've done a cereal drive.

Principal Schuldheisz says she modeled it after a similar program at a Kennewick school.

They plan to collect a box or bag of cereal for each student to take home on Friday.

"This is one way we can help by ensuring that each of our kiddos has a meal that they can make on their own while mom and dad are working and there is no free lunch and breakfast available here at the school," she said.

So what do the students think about it?

"The kiddos were very concerned when they were helping me make this beautiful pile behind me. One of the kids said 'Mrs. Schuldheisz, there's only six boxes of cocoa puffs', and he really wanted those cocoa puffs. But the kids will be happy with whatever they get," she said.

They need roughly 300 more boxes of cereal, but Schuldheisz says she and her teachers will make it happen. Whatever it takes.

"The teachers here love their kiddos so much that on Thursday we're going to have a little powwow and say, ah, we still need this many boxes and teachers have already committed to going out and shopping."

Anyone wanting to help can donate at Emerson from 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. But don't wait too long, they're only accepting until 10 a.m. on Friday in order to give staff enough time to sort through the pile and get one in the backpack of each student.