New wines from WSU's Blended Learning Spring Release Party to be released

RICHLAND, WA - Washington State University is holding their Spring Release party at Budd's Broiler Wednesday night.

It's hosted by the university's Blended Learning Program. Blended Learning pairs students with local growers and wine makers so they can learn about the industry.

The newly released wines tonight are a 2016 Sauvignon Blac from Boushey Vineyards in Yakima Valley partnered with Wine Boss; a 2016 Dry Riesling from Bacchus Vineyard partnered with Washington State University; and a 2014 Grenache from Milbrand Vineyards on Clifton Hill near the Wahluke Slope, partnered with Wine Boss.

The wines featured at tonights party will be sold through WSU Connections stores and all proceeds support the VE program.

Tickets to the party are $100-dollars, to grab your ticket, click here.