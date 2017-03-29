Ford recalling 440,000 vehicles

DETROIT, MI - Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix two separate safety issues.

The first recall covers over 230,000 Fusion midsize cars, Escape SUVs, Fiesta subcompacts, and Transit Connect vans with 1.6-liter turbocharged engines from model years 2013 through 2015.

Ford says the engines can overheat, causing the cylinder head to crack and leak oil that can catch fire. It's aware of 29 reports of fires, but no injuries.

Meanwhile, Ford is adding 211,000 vehicles to a previous recall to replace faulty door latches. That recall covers the 2014 Fiesta and the 2013 and 2014 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ.