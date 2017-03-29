5 injured, including 3 children under five in wrong-way accident on I-82

SUNNYSIDE, WA - On March 29th at around 2:40 a.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-82 got into an accident involving three children under the age of five.

24-year-old Luis A. Torres of Yakima was driving a 2008 4-door Ford Escape eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-82 near milepost 71, two miles east of Sunnyside. With him in the vehicle was 27-year-old Graciela Torres, a 4-year-old female juvenile, a 3-year-old male juvenile, and a 1-year-old male juvenile, all of Yakima.

Torres' vehicle struck the trailer of a semi truck being driven by 27-year-old Steven M. Light of Yakima and then struck the guardrail.

Luis Torres, Graciela Torres, and the three juveniles were all injured in the accident and were transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital. Light was not injured.

None of the occupants in Torres' vehicle were wearing seat belts. Light was wearing his seat belt.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.