Hazing allegations involving Davis High School soccer team being investigated

YAKIMA, WA - There are some serious accusations coming out tonight involving a varsity boys' soccer team at a high school in Yakima.

The information the Yakima School District and police are sharing with us is very limited. Detectives and school officials are working together on this investigation. Both are looking into allegations of hazing that involve several players from the varsity boys' soccer team at Davis High School.

Kirsten Fitterer, the spokeswoman for the district, says officials are trying to make sure the investigation has "minimal impact" on the team.

Now, Davis did forfeit last Friday's game against Eastmont, but that's "only because of its timing of when the allegation was reported."

Fitterer also told reporter Veronica Padilla earlier today that the Davis soccer team is "committed to fulfilling their season."

We will continue to follow this investigation.