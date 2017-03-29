New Energy Northwest fountain captures importance of nuclear power

RICHLAND, WA - Energy Northwest and Hanford Reach have come together to dedicate a new foundation in an attempt to showcase the benefits of nuclear power.

Reporter Rex Carlin went to the dedication of the new fountain this morning and learned that for Energy Northwest, this is all about educational outreach regarding a topic Energy Northwest officials say is often misunderstood throughout the state.

The new fountain - dedicated this morning at the Reach museum - depicts a fuel assembly that would be in the reactor core of a nuclear power plant in its position in the core.

The aim for the fountain is to educate people of all ages about nuclear power.

"We want parents with their kids to come here and look at this fountain and have a little better understanding of the importance of nuclear power in our current energy mix and our future mix," said Brent Ridge, Chief Financial Officer with Energy Northwest.

Ridge says educating people of all ages about the current and future state of nuclear energy is important because of misconceptions many people have about nuclear power.

Ridge says the price tag for the project totaled $25,000.