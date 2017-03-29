Irrigation districts are turning on water

YAKIMA, WA - As the weather improves, the three irrigation districts in our area are getting ready to supply thousands of people with water.

There are two districts where the water is already available. The Roza Irrigation District says crews have been busy priming the canal since last Saturday, and they expect to start providing water in the next few days. They also say that residents can start ordering their water.

According to the district's website, there is a one full business day advance notice required for water orders.

If you happen to live within the Kennewick Water District, you could still be waiting a few weeks before your water is turned on. According to the district's website, the earliest some areas will have their water is this Saturday, April 1st. The water will then be gradually turned on in other parts of the district throughout the month of April.

If you'd like to check when your water will be turned on, go to www.kid.org and click on the "Water Status Map" link on the homepage.

The irrigation season is up and running for the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District. The water was turned on earlier today for the Mattawa and Potholes areas of Franklin County. According to a statement, officials say "irrigation deliveries will be dependent on demand in the individual lateral systems."

Irrigation to the block 18 east low canal system is expected to start tomorrow. If you need to know specific delivery dates and availability, South Columbia Basin officials say residents should contact their watermaster office.