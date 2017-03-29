Celebrating local businesses for National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

KENNEWICK, WA - Today is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, shining a light on local small business owners that are a vital part of the local economy. Today, reporter Jaclyn Selesky talked with some local business owners about their roles in supporting our community.

"To support these small businesses, the mom and pop stores in town, it's essential to keep them active in the community and keep the community alive," said Dan Smith with the Downtown Kennewick Association.

The family atmosphere in downtown Kennewick is one of the many reasons why Travis Jordan started up Rockabilly's Roasting Company in 2014. A food science major from Oklahoma State, he worked in construction for the past decade...but now he's a master coffee roaster.

"In the Tri-Cities, there wasn't a whole bunch on the gourmet level, on the fresh level," Jordan said. "So we wanted to target that niche and see where it went."

Things certainly went up. Jordan roasts more than 300 pounds of coffee beans a week, so he and business partner decided to open their second location on Road 68, experimenting with a drive-thru Rockabilly's Roasting.

"It's been awesome, the community has been really great to us," said Jordan. "Like, you walked in the door and you were like, 'oh my gosh, I never knew this was here,' and we get a lot of that every day, we get new people walking in the door."

It's not just the charm of finding a local gem either. Local businesses are a vital part of our local economy. When you shop local, most, if not all of the money stays in town.