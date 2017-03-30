Two arrested in connection to home invasion and robbery in Kennewick

UPDATE: Two men are sitting in the Benton County Jail in connection to a home invasion and robbery in Kennewick last week. Kennewick and Richland Police say they found 20-year-old Darrell Bussel and 19-year-old Devon Smith early Friday morning on the 200 Block of Craighill Avenue.

Both will face first degree robbery charges. No word yet on any other suspects.

------------------------------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - Right now, Kennewick Police are looking for suspects involved in a home invasion robbery. It happened around 9:40 Wednesday night on the 800 block of W 26th Ave.

Police say the 18-year-old victim reported five to seven males with masks came in the front door. The woman says one of the suspects was armed with a bat and another had a handgun. The woman says she was allegedly hit on the head with a baseball bat during the robbery, but didn't require medical attention. The victim's 19-year-old boyfriend and her grandmother weren't hurt during the robbery.

Officers used a K9 to search the area for the suspects, but couldn't find them. Right now, KPD hasn't identified any suspects in this case.

While detectives were investigating the robbery, they found evidence consistent with drug sales. Detectives booked Jesse Godsil into Benton County Jail for Possession with intent to sell marijuana.

This is a developing story.