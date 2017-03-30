Yakima River Canyon through SR 821 closed Saturday for marathon

SELAH, WA – The Yakima River Canyon on SR 821 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

The canyon is closed for the safety of runners in the Yakima River Canyon Marathon. Canyon residents should have received passes for local access.

Recreationalists can get passes from Cabela’s in Union Gap, Reds Fly Shop in the canyon and Worley Bugger in Ellensburg.

A 25 mph speed limit will be enforced through the duration of the race and drivers are encouraged to slow down around curves and other areas of reduced sight distance.